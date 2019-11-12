Businesses required to get licenses in Harrison, Ark.

Keeping track of just about every building in Harrison is no small task.

"We wouldn't know what businesses were coming in and going out," said Harrison Fire Lt. Jeremy Sansing.

But thanks to a new city ordinance passed this year, firefighters should be able to track them a little better. The ordinance requires businesses in the city to get a license.

"We want to make sure we're doing our fire and life safety inspections on these businesses to make sure they're safe for the occupants," Sansing said.

The law takes effect January 2. It’ll cost businesses between $50-250 for a license, depending on the number of employees. To fill out an application, you can go to https://www.cityofharrison.com/462134_3 or visit Fire Station #1 at 120 S. Spring Street.

Non-profit organizations don't have to pay but still have to register with the fire department.

"We have actually hired another inspector to conduct fire prevention inspections. So that money is going to help fund his position," Sansing said.

The added expense comes with another benefit, too. Requiring a license helps Harrison maintain a low fire insurance rating, which just dropped from 3 to 2.

"Basically see where our trouble spots are and what we need to go out and look at further," said Harrison Chief of Community Risk Reduction Division Clint Nichols.

That means property owners should see a decrease in their insurance payments, while firefighters expand their efforts to protect the city.

"Trying to get more involved with the safety of our community. It's not necessarily just fire prevention anymore. Now we're looking at safety in a whole other aspect," Sansing said.

Businesses who don’t get a license by January 2 could be given a citation.