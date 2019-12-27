Businesses weigh in on state of the workforce with 2020 Momentum Survey

The Missouri Job Center wants businesses across the Ozarks to tell them what needs to change in the local workforce by filling out the 2020 Momentum Survey.

The goal is to get the feedback of area businesses so the Job Center can gauge what the local workforce needs and how they can help. On average, the survey will get more than 500 responses from area businesses.

Katherine Trombetta with the Missouri Job Center said they are looking for a wide variety of businesses to fill out the survey. "We are looking for businesses of any size, any type, it doesn't have to be a particular industry," Trombetta began. "If you are a small mom and pop all the way up to a company with hundreds or even thousands of employees, we want to hear from you."

Trombetta said the only major requirement is that businesses preside in either Christian, Greene, Polk, Stone, Taney or Webster counties.

Trombetta also talked about the feedback they have received in the past. "One thing that businesses have told us throughout the years is that motivational skills and interpersonal skills are two key things that they look for and that are lacking in job applicants today," she said. In the 2019 Momentum Survey Summary, it also stated employers struggle finding qualified applicants with a good work ethic and employee retention.

Trombetta assured those interested in filling out the survey that the Job Center works to alleviate issues highlighted by its results. Out of past Momentum Surveys, the Change 1,000 program and Build My Future events were created.

Businesses across the Ozarks have until mid-January to fill out the 2020 Momentum Survey. Follow the link attached with this story to fill out the survey. It is 24 questions and should take approximately ten minutes.