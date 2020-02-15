'But I Know I Love You': Michigan man writes book to help wife who lost memory

After a suffering a major medical complication during childbirth, a Linden woman lost all of her memory.

Camre Curto doesn't remember much of her life after suffering a brain injury, but her husband has been documenting their ordeal in a new book.

Camre Curto doesn't remember giving birth or even her wedding day. However, her husband is now working to keep those memories alive.

A walk in the woods is a simple moment that Steve Curto holds on to because for his wife this is a moment that will slip away in just a matter of days.

You'd never know it by looking at her, but Camre Curto suffered a serious brain injury about seven years ago while she was pregnant.

"So she ended up losing all of her memory," Steve Curto said.

He said it all started when she was rushed to the hospital, where she went into eclampsia, suffered a grand mal seizure and also had a stroke.

Their son, Gavin, was born early via C-section; however, because of the brain damage, Camre Curto's memory was wiped away.

"She doesn't remember the first day we met, or even our own wedding, or our engagement, or the birth of our son or what happened to her," Steve Curto said.

Camre Curto was a new mom, but because of her condition she briefly lived with her parents. She was temporarily apart from her son and Steve.

"I had all the weight of the world on my shoulders," Steve Curto said. "When it comes to family and not giving up, it just wasn't going to happen."

At the time, Steve Curto was balancing work, a newborn son and a fiancee who couldn't remember anything. However, there was one thing Camre Curto did know for sure.

"She said, 'I don't know who you are, but I love you,'" he said. "That was the ball that got everything rolling."

It was also the title of the book Steve Curto wrote to keep the memories alive for her.

"But I Know I Love You" documents the Curtos journey over the past decade.

"I wrote it for her, to show her the journey we've been on," Steve Curto said. "I want to use the book as a tool to not give up."

Camre Curto's memory is improving. She's hoping that a recent procedure will help to slow her seizures and help bring back a lifetime of memories.

"I think there's going to be more tremendous improvement," Steve Curto said. "I've always been hopeful. I've never given up that hope."

Camre Curto recently had a device placed onto her brain that will help with the seizures, and Steve Curto said she is recovering and hasn't had a seizure in three weeks.

