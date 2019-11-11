CANCELLED FLIGHTS: Weather impacting flights in and out of Springfield

Check your flight before heading to the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

The airport's departures and arrivals show several flights delayed or cancelled Monday. The American and United flights cancelled out of Springfield involve Chicago and Charlotte. Click HERE to check the status of your flight.

A winter storm has left about four inches of snow on the ground at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, but that was enough to cancel nearly 900 flights and cause flights to be delayed an average of almost an hour and a half. Across town, at Midway International Airport, another 97 flights have been canceled.

Icy conditions also caused a plane to slide off a runway at O'Hare as it came in to land Monday morning. None of the 38 passengers or three crew members on the flight from Greensboro, North Carolina, was injured.