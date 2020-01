One of Greene County's Most Wanted sex offenders is now in custody. Officers arrested Joseph Rempe in California last week. He reportedly gave police a fake name and fake ID.

Sheriff Jim Arnott says Rempe will be extradited to Greene County in about a month. The 55-year-old has a history of not registering as a sex offender. While in Springfield, the sheriff says Rempe lived near a daycare center on Grant, near Pipkin Middle School, and close to St. Joseph Elementary School.