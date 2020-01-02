CATCH-A-CROOK: Do you recognize this Willard porch pirate?

In this week's Catch A Crook, we have video of a porch pirate hitting a home in Willard off AB Highway. Captain Jeremy Lynn of the Greene County Sheriff's Office joins KY3's Maria Neider with video from the home's Ring doorbell camera.

The surveillance video shows a man wearing a Redeemed Heating and Cooling jacket. He walks up to the porch and takes one of several boxes. Captain Lynn says detectives contacted the company on the jacket. The business had reported the jacket stolen, along with other items. However, it does not appear to be the same man wearing the jacket. Captain Lynn says the thief who took the box from the Willard home got away with a suitcase worth about $50. The crime happened in November at about 6:00 p.m. when no one was home at the time. Unfortunately, sunlight is directly hitting the camera lens and blocks a good view of the thief's face.

The second video shows 2 men inside Best Buy in Springfield in late November. Greene County detectives say they used a debit card stolen from a mailbox to make $800 in purchases at Best Buy. Security cameras followed them through the cell phone section of the store. Captain Lynn says the men bought cell phones there and then went on a shopping spree over the weekend. They made about $6,000 in fraudulent charges in Branson and Osage Beach.

The victim had been expecting a new debit card from her bank in the mail. She was out of town the weekend it was stolen from her mailbox on South LaFontaine Street in Springfield. The neighborhood is just south of Republic and Cox Roads.

If you recognize the men in Best Buy or the porch pirate in Willard, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.