CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple goes on Springfield spending spree with stolen debit card

Greene County deputies are looking for a man and woman who used a stolen debit card on a spending spree around Springfield.

The victim reported her debit card had been stolen between May 6 and May 7 from her car in the 2400 block of South Marlborough Avenue. The neighborhood is west of Golden Avenue and south of Highway FF. The victim also told deputies her passport had been stolen.

The debit card was used in about $1,000 fraudulent purchases including McDonalds, gas stations, Target, CVS, Taco Bell, Culver's, Shoe Carnival and Macadoodles.

Security cameras at Macadoodles show a man and woman using the card on May 7 just before 2:00 p.m. They made more than $100 in purchases at the liquor store. If you recognize the man or woman call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

This week's Greene County fugitive is Anthony Rico Neal.

Sheriff Jim Arnott wants the public to keep an eye out for this man. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anthony Rico Neal is 31-years-old. He's wanted on a warrant for several counts of second-degree domestic violence in Greene County.

On February 1 Springfield police went to investigate a report of domestic violence at a home in the 1000 block of East Villa Marie. The victim told officers Neal had assaulted her. She told police he was intoxicated and accused her of "leaving him." The victim said that's when Neal grabbed her throat with both hands and choked her for about 30 seconds.

The police report states Neal then punched the woman in the face several times with both hands. She started bleeding from the nose and went to the bathroom to clean up. The victim told police that's when Neal banged her head against the bathtub several times. She was able to get away and ran to a neighbor's house for help. The victim estimated Neal struck her in the face a total of ten to 15 times.

Anthony Rico Neal last lived in Springfield, Missouri. If you see Neal, do not approach him. Call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

