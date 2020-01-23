CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple wanted for questioning in Springfield theft

In this week's Catch A Crook, the Greene County Sheriff wants your help identifying a couple who used stolen credits at two Walmart stores in Springfield. They also made fraudulent charges at a Burger King and a local gas station.

The victim reported the cards stolen from a vehicle sometime between November 10, 2019 and the morning of November 11, 2019. Sheriff Jim Arnott says a wallet was taken from an unlocked car at a home in the 5400 block of South Aaron Avenue.

The victim reported his Missouri driver's license stolen, along with 2 debit cards and a credit card. Investigators say one debit card was used four times on November 11, 2019. The thieves made charges at Burger King, a Casey's convenience store, and two Walmart stores.

Walmart security cameras show a couple using the stolen cards in the self checkout area. You can see the woman has dyed pink hair and a small black heart tattoo on her left hand, between the index and thumb fingers. The man in the video has a beard.

Surveillance video shows them buying candy bars, juice, a large knife and pepper spray. Sheriff Arnott says the couple used the stolen cards at the Walmart on East Independence Street and the Walmart on South Campbell Avenue in Springfield. The man and woman made about $125 in purchases.

The sheriff also wants the public's help to find two Greene County sex offenders. Joseph Lawrence Rempe is 55-years-old. He has failed to register as a sex offender in Missouri since 2003. Sheriff Arnott says Rempe tends to end up living near schools or daycare centers. He has lived in Springfield and Taney County. While in Springfield, the sheriff says Rempe lived near a daycare on Grant Avenue, near St. Joseph elementary school downtown, and near Pipkin Middle School on North Boonville. Rempe came to the Ozarks from the state of Nevada.

Our second fugitive is one of Greene County's Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Scotty Lee Matherly has been ordered to register as a sex offender for life. He's 53-years-old. Sheriff Arnott says Matherly hasn't updated his address since 2016. Deputies found his last residence in Springfield abandoned on North Drury. Matherly was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Greene County. Arnott describes him as one of the county's most wanted sex offenders.

If you've seen either sex offender or you can identify the couple using stolen credit cards at the Walmart store on East Independence, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.