CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies search for AR-15 thief in Springfield

In this week's Catch a Crook, Greene County detectives want your help with a theft case involving four guns and several stolen credit cards. Sheriff Jim Arnott shares security video from a Springfield gas station. It shows a man who tried to use one of the victim's cards.

The report shows someone stole the firearms and a wallet from a truck in the 3000 block of North Pickwick on April 28. The neighborhood where the theft happened is east of Greenlawn Cemetery, just north of Valley Water Mill Road. Sheriff Arnott says the victim was in the garage with a friend and didn't see the thief get into his Toyota Tacoma. It was parked in the driveway.

The thief stole the following items:

*Legion edition Sig Sauer P226 9mm, green in color in a nylon gray case and 3 magazines with Hornady Critical Defense ammunition. Value: $2,000.

*ZEV built Glock 19 9mm and ammunition. Value: $3,000.

*White Dog AR-15, black with purple accessories, Hornady ammunition, Nikon scope. Value: $2,000

*"We the People" edition Sig Sauer P938 9mm with black/gray metal grips with stars Vertex laser, loaded magazine. Value: $800

*Several credit cards, debit cards and a Missouri driver's license.

Surveillance video shows a man trying to use the stolen cards at a Springfield gas station. The suspect is wearing a blue American Eagle shirt and a blue ball cap. He drives away in a black car.

Sheriff Arnott says the victim's Bass Pro credit card was used multiple times.

If you recognize the man in the gas station video, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.