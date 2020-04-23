CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies search for Springfield gun thieves

In this week's Catch A Crook we have two bold thefts caught on Greene County surveillance video. Sheriff Jim Arnott is asking the public for any information about the vehicles or people seen stealing thousands of dollars in weapons and equipment for cable television.

Deputies went to a home in the Pearson Creek neighborhood on February 29. The victim reported someone had broken into their truck in the 4000 block of East Crosswinds Court. Home security video shows a man with a bandana over his face going up to the truck at around 3:30 a.m. You can also see someone standing by the car, acting as a lookout. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the man stole a shotgun, two pistols, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and about $100 from the truck. The victim reported the total value lost at approximately $2,500.

On February 27, a home security camera in Springfield captured two crooks having some trouble with their getaway. You see them trying several times to hitch a trailer to their truck in the 4000 block of West Oneida. The theft happened just after 6:00 a.m. This neighborhood is northwest of Sunshine and West Bypass.

Sheriff Arnott says nearly eight minutes passed on the surveillance video, showing the thieves backing up and pulling forward as they try to hitch up the trailer. They got away with more than $6,000 worth of DirectTV satellite dishes and cables. The victim reported the trailer value at $3,500. Sheriff Arnott describes the thieves' truck as two tone 90's model pickup.

If you have any information on either crime, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.