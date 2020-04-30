CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies search for Springfield mail thief

In this week's Catch A Crook, investigators want your help identifying a man. He's accused in a Springfield mail theft. Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott shares some surveillance video from the Walmart Supercenter on Kansas Expressway.

You can see a man buying Beats headphones and a cell phone with a credit card on April 11. Sheriff Arnott says a woman reported her bank had sent a new credit card to her old address. Someone then stole the mail and the credit card from the 3000 block of West Roxbury Street in Springfield. The neighborhood is south of Battlefield Road and Golden.

Detectives say the man in the Walmart security video used the victim's credit card to buy Beats headphones and a cell phone with a total cost of $629.39. He then tried to buy a patio set and a new grill with the same card. That transaction was denied.

Sheriff Arnott describes the man as white, in his 20's or 30's, and wearing a black Carhart coat, white shirt, and black hat. He has facial hair and a beard in the security video.

Greene County detectives are also looking for a dangerous fugitive. He's charged in an axe attack. 35-year-old Dustin Beckett is wanted on a felony warrant for two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Sheriff Arnott says deputies arrested Beckett after a domestic assault involving his girlfriend on June 23, 2019.

Springfield police found the victim with head injuries. She told officers Beckett had hit her and then used an axe to break the front and back windshields of her truck. The victim said Beckett then hit her with the axe. Officers also found a machete in the grass with blood on the blade. Sheriff Arnott says investigators later arrested Beckett, but he didn't show up for court in December. He was previously convicted of assault and second-degree property damage.

If you've seen Dustin Beckett or you can identify the man in the Walmart security video, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.