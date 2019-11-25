CATCH A CROOK: Help ID a couple accused in a Strafford theft

In this week's Catch A Crook, the Greene County sheriff wants your help identifying a couple using a stolen debit cards and a credit card at a Springfield Walmart. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the cards were stolen from a home south of Strafford on October 18.

The man and woman in the video are seen buying an air mattress, shoes, jeans, socks, underwear, batteries and gift cards. Arnott says it's possible the couple is homeless, or just buying supplies for a camping trip. He says they made more than $200 in fraudulent charges at the Walmart Supercenter in Springfield at Kearney and Glenstone. The woman in the surveillance video is wearing glasses and has blonde hair. Part of her hair is dyed red.

Sheriff Arnott is also asking for the public's help in finding a Springfield father. Ted Tyson has been on the run since 2009. He's charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Sheriff Arnott says Tyson's 2-year-old daughter had to be rushed to the ER in 2009 after eating an ecstasy pill she found in his car. The toddler tested positive for the drug in her system. Arnott says Tyson had bought the ecstasy pills and admitted to losing one. The girl survived. The 40-year-old is also wanted on 5 counts of forgery.

If you have any information on the couple in the Walmart security video or you've seen Ted Tyson, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is also on a special Christmas mission. As part of "No Shave November," deputies are donating a dollar a day to grow out their facial hair. All of the money raised will go toward buying presents for children at Springfield's Harmony House. They've dubbed it "Operation Sheriff Claus." Arnott and deputies will make a surprise delivery in December to the domestic violence center.

