CATCH-A-CROOK: Do you recognize this Springfield thief?

In this week's Catch A Crook, gas station cameras caught a Springfield man using a stolen credit card. The video shows a man walk into the Casey's convenience store at Grand Street and Grant Avenue on November 2 at 9:21 a.m. He's wearing dark clothing, a black cap, black gloves and jeans.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says the man paid for lottery tickets and drinks with a credit card stolen from a car just hours earlier. The victim reported her car window broken and purse missing from a home north of the Dickerson Park Zoo, east of Highway 13. She cancelled most of her credit cards, but the thief had already charged nearly $400 at several Springfield gas stations. Sheriff Arnott says the man also stole about $350 in cash. The victim also had to pay for a new rear passenger window. If you recognize the man in the Casey's gas station video, call 417-829-6230.

Greene County detectives have also identified a man and woman accused in a Willard burglary on August 25. We aired surveillance video on KY3/KSPR on October 31. It shows the woman and two men passing cash near the registers at a Walgreen's before buying several items, including body wash and condoms. Detectives believe this trio is connected to a burglary that happened in the 4000 block of North State Highway AB in Greene County. The victim reported two trucks, a trailer, several lawn mowers, expensive equipment, tools, cash and credit cards stolen. Sheriff Arnott says criminal charges are being filed against the woman and the man with a beard leaving the Walgreens.

If you have any information about the second man in the Walgreens video or you recognize the man in the Casey's gas station video, call the Greene County Sheriff's Office Tipline at 417-829-6230.