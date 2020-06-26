CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County detectives searching for car thief, burglar who showered in home

In this week's Catch-a-Crook, Greene County detectives are looking for a man who stole a car and several items from a neighborhood northwest of Greenlawn Cemetery.

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office

The crimes happened on May 11 in the 4400 block of North Toby Avenue. Surveillance video shows a man walk up to an unlocked car in the driveway just after 3:30 in the morning. He steals a debit card, Nike backpack and sweatshirt.

Sheriff Jim Arnott says the thief then sped off in a vehicle he stole earlier from a home on the same street. Investigators say the owner had left the 2012 Dodge Journey unlocked, with the keys in it. Deputies located the stolen vehicle, but are still trying to identify the man who took it.

The sheriff is also asking the public to take a second look at burglar who is evading authorities. We first profiled the case in late May. The homeowners went out of town on May 17 and had someone watching the property while they were gone.

Security video shows a man on a bicycle riding up to the home at around 2:30 a.m. The property is in a neighborhood near I-44 and Highway 13 on Farm Road 112. Investigators say the man broke in and spent seven hours inside the house, doing thousands of dollars of damage.

When the person watching the property showed up later, they called and reported the crime. Investigators say the man showered, ate food and used the bathroom in several locations of the home. Security cameras show him wandering around the front driveway in a bath towel.

The report shows the owners paid an expensive cleaning bill. Before leaving the property, surveillance video shows the man trying to steal a car in the front driveway. Investigators say he damaged the interior of the car trying to get his bicycle to fit in the back. The bike appears to have a white or light frame, and a black and red seat. After several minutes, he takes the bike out of the car and leaves the property at about 9:40 a.m. on May 17.

If you have any information on these cases, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.>

