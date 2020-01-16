CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County sheriff asks for help locating credit card thief, fugitive

In this week's Catch-a-Crook, the Greene County Sheriff wants your help identifying a man seen on Walmart security video using stolen credit cards.

The victim filed a report in December, after someone stole a wallet from their vehicle that was parked in the 3200 block of West El Castille.

The victim's driver license, debit card and two credit card were stolen.

The two credit cards were used at two different Walmart stores in Springfield. The man in the black and red checkered jacket is the individual observed in the surveillance video using the stolen credit cards. The suspect made approximate $550.58 dollars in fraudulent charges.

Sheriff Jim Arnott is also asking for the public's help in locating a fugitive. Daniel Gentry is charged with forgery. Arnott says the 43-year-old man stole checks from Pilot Grove, Missouri and cashed them in Springfield. Gentry has a distinct tattoo on the left side of his neck and tattoos on his arms. He's been on the run since 2016.

If you've seen Daniel Gentry, or you know the man using the stolen credit cards in the Walmart security video, call the Green County tipline at (417) 829-6230.