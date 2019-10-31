CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County's sheriff asks for help in identifying 3 burglary suspects

In this week's Catch-a-Crook, Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott wants your help identifying three suspected of a burglary in Willard, Mo.

Surveillance video at a Springfield Walgreen's captured the three on camera. You see the woman and and two men passing cash near the registers before buying several items. Detectives believe this trio is connected to a burglary that happened on August 25 in the 4000 block of North State Highway AB in Greene County.

Call the Greene County Sheriff's Office if you have any information.

