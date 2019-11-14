CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County's sheriff asks for help in identifying suspect in crime spree

In this week's Catch A Crook, the Greene County sheriff has a warning about leaving your garage door open. We're starting out with a crime spree caught on video after a woman's credit cards and laptop were stolen from her unlocked van in the garage. The theft happened on June 23rd in the 2000 block of Blossom Drive.

Security cameras inside the Finish Line at the Battlefield Mall show the men buying shoes, clothing and ball caps. Sheriff Jim Arnott says they racked up more than $700 in fraudulent charges there. Greene County detectives also think the man wearing the orange/red hat in the video is connected to other thefts in the same neighborhood near Scenic and Plainview in Springfield. Store surveillance video shows the two men leaving together with bags of merchandise.

The crime spree didn't stop there. Arnott says the man in the orange/red hat then went to a Springfield Walmart. Checkout security cameras show him wearing a new white baseball cap and black shoes he bought from the Finish Line. You also get a glimpse of a tattoo on his left hand. He left after buying gift cards and a drink. Investigators say the fraudulent charges total nearly $2,000 from the mall spending, cab fare, two Walmart stops, gas stations, fast food and a purchase at Uptown Cheapskate.

Sheriff Arnott also wants the public's help tracking down a Springfield fugitive. Allen Arthur Krueger is 40-years-old and charged with crimes dating back more than a decade. Arnott says on April 23, 2007 Krueger was charged with felony stealing of an airplane or boat. He's also wanted for resisting arrest and has several outstanding warrants.

If you have any information on these crimes, call the Greene County Tipline at (417) 829-6230.