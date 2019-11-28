CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County's sheriff shares videos of porch pirates

Greene County detectives are warning you to watch out for porch pirates.

Greene County Sheriff's Office

As we get closer to Christmas, authorities receive more reports of packages being stolen off front porches. In this week's Catch-A-Crook, we're highlighting two thieves who were caught on doorbell security video in Greene County.

The first video shows a theft in the Beverly Hills Subdivision on July 29. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the woman in this video is suspected in several thefts in Springfield and Greene County. He wants you to keep an eye out for her. The video shows the woman walking up to a home in the 4000 block of north Williams at around 1 a.m. She grabs the package outside the front door and hurries to a car waiting for her. The neighborhood where the crime happened is located north of the Ozark Empire fairgrounds. The package she stole had a bike helmet, gloves and medication in it.

Arnott says the woman hit three homes in this area. He says detectives did get some leads, but they didn't pan out. If you know who this woman is, call the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

The second video shows a man who has been on the run for a couple of years now. Joseph Stoltze, 26, is charged with second-degree burglary in Greene County. On September 18th 2017 a "Ring" doorbell camera caught Stoltze at a home on Hemlock Avenue near James River and Republic Road. Investigators say it appears he rang the doorbell to see if anyone was home. No one answered. Arnott says Stoltze somehow got into the home, possibly through an unlocked basement door. He stole a Sony PlayStation 4. Then sold the game system on the same day at Entertain Mart in Springfield.

If you've seen Joseph Stoltze or you can identify the woman caught on video stealing a package in the Beverly Hills subdivision, call the Greene County Sheriff's Office Tipline at (417) 829-6230.

