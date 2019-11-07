CATCH-A-CROOK: Help Greene County detectives ID this man

In this week's Catch a Crook, the Greene County sheriff wants your help identifying a man who used a stolen debit card from a home off south Farm Road 157 in Springfield. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the crime happened on September 23rd. The debit card was stolen from an unlocked car along with a Chromebook, 2 rings and the victim's driver's license.

Sheriff Arnott says the man caught on Walmart security video used the stolen debit card to buy electronics and clothing. A closer camera at the self-checkout shows the thief has tattoos on both hands. He's wearing a camouflage bandana and sunglasses.

The second case involves a couple who cashed a stolen check at OakStar bank off Battlefield Road in Springfield. Surveillance cameras show a man and woman pull up to the drive-thru window on August 5th in a gold Acura. It has a Kansas license plate on the back with the number 715LZW. Sheriff Arnott says it's possible the license plate is stolen and could be switched out.

The check was stolen on August 4th from a drop box off of Republic Road. The victim found out it was stolen after his landlord told him he was late on rent. Arnott says the couple at the bank apparently "washed" the check and wrote it out to a Gordon Carey. They got away with more than $1,200 in cash.

If you have any information on these investigations call the Greene County Sheriff's Office Tipline at 417-829-6230.