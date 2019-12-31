CATCH-A-CROOK: Help ID 2 men who stole from Greene County vehicles

In this week's Catch A Crook, Greene County detectives want your help identifying two men. Captain Jeremy Lynn joins Maria Neider with video from two Springfield theft cases.

The first incident occurred on November 14. While the victim was inside the X-Spot on West Sunshine in Springfield, a man entered his vehicle and stole items from the front seat. The items included clothing that had recently been purchased from JC Penney at the Battlefield Mall,including the receipt for the purchase. The thief later used the receipt and returned the items to JC Penney. The man appears to be in his 30's or 40's. He has defined cheekbones and was wearing a black ball cap and a tan shirt. According to staff at the X-Spot, the man is a regular customer.

The second video shows a man investigators say broke into a GMC Sierra on November 6. The victim discovered his debit and credit card as well as cash, and a knife were taken from his vehicle. Captain Lynn says the stolen credit card was used at 5:32 a.m. at the Kum & Go at

1740 West Norton Road. A second charge was attempted at the same location for more than $250, but was declined.

In the gas station security videos, you see a black man, wearing jeans, a black hoodie and a black hat enter the store at 5:28 a.m. on November 6. As he walks through the doors he takes off his hat for a moment and you can see the man has a receding hairline.

If you recognize these men, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.