CATCH-A-CROOK: Help ID 3 women suspected in Greene County car break-ins

In this week's Catch A Crook, the Greene County Sheriff wants your help identifying three women. Security video from a Nixa Walmart shows the women using motorized shopping carts on November 10.

Sheriff Jim Arnott says the women paid with a stolen debit card. It was stolen on November 10 after 2:00 a.m. from a vehicle on South Robberson Avenue in Springfield. The neighborhood is near Campbell Avenue and Weaver Road. Arnott says someone broke the car's front passenger window and stole the victim's debit card, driver's license and some cash.

The three women made about $150 in fraudulent purchases at the Walmart and the Casey's General Store in Nixa. Arnott says there was more damage done to the vehicle than the actual theft, and the victim ends up having to pay for it.

The women left the Walmart in a light blue or aqua Hyundai SUV. Arnott describes it as possibly a Santa Fe or Tucson. The vehicle also had a Missouri temporary license plate. Sheriff Arnott says these three women are suspected in several car break-ins.

The Greene County sheriff also wants the public's help finding a Springfield man who took deputies on a chase. Dash cam video shows Buddy Taylor trying to escape deputies on October 24, 2018. They tried to pull him over at West Bypass and Farm Road 146 for not using his turn signal. During the pursuit, video shows Taylor driving a maroon Chevy Trailblazer and running three red lights at over 80 miles per hour with traffic at the intersections.

The pursuit lasted about 7 miles and reached speeds of up to 95 miles per hour in zones marked with a speed limit of 40 miles per hour. Deputies finally arrested Taylor at a home on South Sagamont when he stopped the vehicle and tried to run away.

Buddy Taylor is 33-years-old. He has several warrants out for domestic assault and the pursuit. You'll notice tattoos on his neck.

If you've seen Buddy Taylor or you know the women in the Nixa Walmart security video, call the Greene County Sheriff's Office Tipline at 417-829-6230. You can also give a tip by clicking the link to the right of this story.