CATCH-A-CROOK: Help find this car connected to mail thefts in south Springfield

This week's Catch A Crook begins with an arrest. Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott shares an update on a Willard porch pirate investigation.

He says viewer tips helped deputies arrest a suspect in the case, and could help solve other crimes tied to the same person. The theft happened at a home in the Willard area before the Christmas holiday.

The man was wearing a stolen jacket with the name of a heating and cooling business. He took one package from the front door with a $50 suitcase in it. Arnott says charges are now pending against the man they arrested.

Greene County detectives also want the public's help identifying a vehicle connected to mail thefts in south Springfield. A security camera caught a white Chevy Impala with tinted windows in the neighborhood.

Sheriff Arnott says this is the second time this vehicle has been spotted in the area, and mail has been stolen. He suspects the driver is connected to other crimes.

The victim had his retirement check stolen from his mailbox in the 5000 block of South Foxboro Trail at 5:30 p.m. on January 6. The neighborhood is just northeast of Wildwood Estates. Sheriff Arnott says the victim could be at risk for identity theft.

Arnott is also asking the public to be on the lookout for one of Greene County's Top 5 sex offenders. Michael Wade is 36-years-old. His last known address was in Springfield. Wade has been convicted of statutory rape of a 9-year-old in 2004. Sheriff Arnott says Wade did not register as a sex offender last year and deputies have been trying to find him ever since.

If you have seen Michael Wade, or you can identify the vehicle suspected in mail thefts in south Springfield, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.