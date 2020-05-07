CATCH-A-CROOK: Man wearing COVID mask hits Springfield ATM

In this week's Catch a Crook, we have great bank security video showing a man using a stolen debit card in Springfield. Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott tells us where the crime started.

On March 19, a woman reported her wallet was stolen out of her SUV that was parked in front of her home in the 4000 block of East Kearney, east of Highway 65. She told deputies her debit card in the wallet had the PIN number written on the back of it.

Surveillance video from Central Bank shows a man walking up to the ATM in the drive-thru in the middle of the night. Sheriff Arnott says the man is wearing a COVID mask and a hat. It appears in the video he has red hair, but detectives think that could be a wig. The man's hair looks more blonde in the back. After inserting the stolen debit card into the ATM a few times, the man walks off with $600 in cash.

Greene County deputies are also looking for a man charged with stealing a car and mail from several towns. Sheriff Arnott says 28-year-old Kody Mac Adams could be connected to mail thefts in Branson, Branson West and Rogersville. Deputies pulled over Adams in a stolen Dodge Caravan on January 23. The Greene County incident report shows deputies found two glass pipes, methamphetamine, burglary tools, several Missouri driver's licenses and bleached checks. Sheriff Arnott says Adams has a history of theft and drug charges.

If you've seen Kody Mac Adams or you can identify the man in the bank security video, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.