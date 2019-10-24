CATCH-A-CROOK: Springfield car break-ins tied to man caught on video

In this week's Catch A Crook, the Greene County sheriff wants your help identifying a man on Walmart security video buying a gift card with a stolen credit card. He's suspected in several car break-ins and thefts north of Greenlawn Cemetery.

The stolen card came from a truck in the 4-thousand block of north Sheedy Avenue in Springfield. The owner left the vehicle unlocked overnight on September 25 and someone stole his backpack wallet, a Chromebook and credit card. The owner heard dogs barking at around 4:30 a.m. and texted a neighbor to find out if they saw anything suspicious. The neighbor described seeing a man wearing a bandana and carrying a backpack. The man on the Walmart security video matches the neighbor's description.

Sheriff Jim Arnott says this man is suspected in several car break-ins and thefts in the same neighborhood. He's seen leaving the Walmart parking lot in a dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee with bikes in a bike rack on top.

Greene County detectives are also looking for a fugitive from Pleasant Hope. Brandon Michael Hudson is 25-years-old. Sheriff Arnott says he's wanted on several felony warrants for crimes dating back to 2011. The charges range from stealing vehicles, stealing property, unlawful use of a weapon, drugs and probation violation. The felony stealing case in 2011 involves an estimated $25,000. Hudson is also accused of attacking his girlfriend in 2015. Arnott says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you've seen Brandon Hudson or know the man wearing the bandana in the Walmart security video, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.