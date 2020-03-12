CATCH-A-CROOK UPDATE: Deputies ID woman suspected in Springfield burglary

In this week's Catch-A-Crook, we have new information in a Springfield burglary. Captain Jeremy Lynn with the Greene County Sheriff's Office says a viewer tip led deputies to a suspect.

Captain Lynn says detectives have identified the woman on surveillance video at the Casey's convenience store in the 900 block of South Grant on January 20th. Investigators received a tip from someone who saw the video on KY3's Catch-A-Crook last week.

A woman had her purse and credit cards stolen from the car she left running in her open garage in the Beverly Hills Subdivision on North Grant. The theft happened on the morning of January 20.

Video that morning from the Casey's on South Grant shows a man and woman using the stolen cards to buy about $49 in cigarettes, breakfast pizza, soda, milk and gas. They also used the victim's cards to pay for a $97 order of food from Gailey's restaurant in downtown Springfield. Attempts to use the cards at a Walgreen's on West Kearney, and Buckingham's on South Campbell on the same day were declined after the victim reported the cards as stolen.

Captain Lynn says investigators got a tip from someone who knew the woman. It turns out she's in custody on other unrelated charges. Investigators plan to give evidence to the prosecutor to file charges in the January burglary.

Greene County deputies also want your help finding a fugitive with a warrant for stealing. They're looking for 29-year-old Kayla Sneed. She's also charged with resisting arrest following a pursuit in August. Sneed is also accused of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of a credit device. She has a tattoo on her chest.

If you've seen Kayla Sneed or you recognize the man in the Casey's convenience store video, call the Greene County Tipline at (417) 829-6230.