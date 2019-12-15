CAUGHT ON CAMERA: $2K guitar stolen from music shop in Springfield

A local music shop is asking for the public's help to locate a guitar stolen on Saturday.

Security video shows a man sitting and holding a guitar before he gets up and exits a shop door. Another camera angle then shows the man running with the guitar through the parking lot and out of sight.

The theft happened in the 1900 block of E. Seminole at The Acoustic Shoppe in Springfield.

"I guess not everyone shares the same Christmas spirit as us," said The Acoustic Shoppe on their Facebook page. They shared the video online in hopes someone with information would come forward.

The guitar is a Guild F-40 with a serial number of C171760.

The video shows the man wearing a white and blue trucker hat, jeans, and "New York" tracksuit jacket.

The Acoustic Shoppe tells KY3 that employees say they recognize the man from previous visits to the store to shop for a guitar.

The Acoustic Shoppe says they have filed a police report.

If you have any information, please contact the Springfield Police Department.

