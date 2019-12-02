CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglar damages, steals from Air Services in Springfield

A burglar did extensive damage to a Springfield business.

Sometime Friday night, the burglar cut through the fence at Air Services Heating and Cooling on West Sunset.

The burglar broke into several vehicles and stole power tools belonging to the business and several employees. The damage and the thefts are estimated at more than $10,000.

Cameras caught the burglar in the act, but was wearing a mask. If you saw something odd around there late Friday night, you're asked to call the company, or police.