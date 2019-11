A camera on Willard High School's football stadium captured a likely meteor in the sky Monday night.

Courtesy: Willard School District

What experts believe was a meteorite was seen in several states around 8 p.m. Once it passes, it lights up the sky. It then disappears.

We thank Scott Woolridge, the technology director at the school district, for sharing the video. There have been several sightings passed along to KY3. Again, we do not have confirmation on the meteor.