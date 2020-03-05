CDC: Prevent coronavirus, flu with thorough hand washing

Nearly 98,000 cases of coronavirus are being reported worldwide with another death Thursday in the United States, bringing the number to 12.

One of the No. 1 ways the CDC recommends preparing for the possibility of local Coronavirus outbreaks is washing your hands.

"Hand washing especially this time of year with all of the respiratory infection is kind of a crucial deal," said Dick Wells, a microbiology teacher at Ozarks Technical Community College.

Wells said while many soaps are working to battle bacteria, it can be just as effective when it comes to fighting a virus.

"You may be damaging the virus itself but at the same time you're also shedding a huge amount of cells on your skin," he said. "On those cells potentially could be the virus. So, you're shedding it off, you're getting it off of you, and thus less likely to actually spread it then."

Instructor Abbigale Brown said she teaches her lab students to be at the sink for about 60 to 90 seconds each time they wash their hands, or long enough to sing your ABC's twice.

You wet your hands, you get a reasonable amount of soap and you want to scrub pretty forcefully in your palms and you go in between your fingers," Brown said. "You want to get your nails and the number one missed area is actually between the thumb and the index finger."

Wells recommends old fashion soap and water over hand sanitizers.

"The idea is by doing that we can actually keep your protective layer of the skin in tact," he said. "Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are going to be quick to dry out your hands which then offer a path in for other pathogens or other dangerous things."

He also recommends staying away from anti-bacterial soaps.

"We've seen over time by using anti-bacterial soap since it doesn't kill everything, what remains is the strongest," Wells said. "We just eliminated all of the competition for them so it becomes more and more common. Even the CDC and such would recommend that we try and move away from that because, again, we're really making bacteria stronger over time."