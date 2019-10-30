CDC urges flu shot before November to avoid getting sick, added costs

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting your flu shot by Thursday.

There have already been 19 cases of the flu reported in Greene county this flu season. The first cases showed up in September.

Greene County epidemiologist Kendra Findley said it takes two weeks to become immune to the flu after you get the vaccine.

Waiting too long could mean a trip to the doctor.

"Now is the time to get your flu shot because we know that it's in Greene county," said Findley. "We're not seeing a lot of activity yet but we know it's already here."

Findley said if you're seeing a quick on-set of body aches, fever, headache, congestion and sore throat you may have the flu.

"If you catch flu symptoms within the first two days you can go to your doctor and get an antiviral medication, which will shorten the length of influenza," she said.

The cost of visiting the doctor could end up being more than the vaccine itself.

"The walk in clinics usually average around $75 for those people that don't have health coverage," said Trevor Croley, the managing partner of Croley Insurance and Financial.

He said if you do have health insurance, the price could still vary.

"It's usually just your doctor visit co-pay, so somewhere between maybe $10 to maybe $25," Croley said.

He said the price will go up if you choose to go to urgent care.

"Urgent care is going to be more expensive," Croley said. "So again, if you don't have health coverage, it's probably a minimum of a couple hundred dollars and I would say it could go up from there depending on the tests that they run."

Findley says if you miss the two day window the antiviral medication might not do you much good. Regardless, she said you'll need to stay home from work.

"You really should be at home resting, getting plenty of fluids for about five days," Findley said.

If you're looking to avoid the extra costs, Findley said getting your flu shot now could help.

"It's early to see numbers," she said. "Now is the time to get out there and get your flu shot before there's more cases [and] now is the time before the holidays when you're traveling to see family. Get protected so you're not spreading it to others."

Click HERE for what the city says you should do if you think you have the flu.

Click HERE to find locations near you that are offering the flu vaccine.

