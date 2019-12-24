ON YOUR SIDE: Locations recycling Christmas trees after the holidays

Once Christmas ends, it's time to take down the tree. Here are a few places that will recycle your trees after the holiday.

CITY OF SPRINGFIELD:

Live trees:

Springfield residents are reminded that live Christmas trees are not accepted at Missouri landfills; however, several options are available for recycling this year’s trees. Used trees can be repurposed to support new life as mulch for your spring garden and provide wildlife habitat for rabbits, quail and songbirds. Live trees can be disposed at the following locations:

The City of Springfield Yardwaste Recycling Center (3790 S. Farm Road 119, Brookline) will accept residential Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands and other live decorations for no charge between Dec. 26, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020. All other times of the year the standard fee schedule will apply. The facility is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, and national holidays. Trees are NOT accepted at the Franklin Avenue and Lone Pine recycling centers.

Trees will be ground into wood chip mulch, available for purchase at the YRC and Lone Pine recycling centers. Please remember to remove tree stands, decorations, wiring and twine. No flocked trees are accepted. Call the City’s Recycling Hotline at 864-1904 for more information.

Bass Pro Shops will accept live trees at their outlet store south parking lot (2011 S. Campbell Avenue) between noon and 6 p.m., daily, Dec. 26 - 30. A $2 per tree donation is requested, benefiting projects for the Ozark Trails Council Boy Scouts Wa-Sha-She Lodge Order of the Arrow. Trees will be used to provide wildlife habitat for rabbits, quail and songbirds. For more information, contact Katie Mitchell at 873-5618.

Hansen’s Greenwaste (3341 S. Farm Road 107, Brookline) will accept residential Christmas trees for no fee Dec. 26, 2019, through Jan. 31, 2020. Please remove all tree stands and decorations. No flocked trees accepted. Call 877-8733 for more information.

Wickman’s Gardens (1345 S. Fort Avenue) will accept live Christmas trees beginning Dec. 26 for a $5 donation. Proceeds will be donated to Great Circle. Trees will be ground into wood chip mulch available for free if you bring your own container. Please remove all tree stands, decorations and plastic bags. No flocked or artificial trees accepted. For more information, call 862-3707.

Recycling options for artificial trees and string lights:

Artificial trees and holiday décor in usable condition are accepted for free at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore (2410 S. Scenic Ave.) and many local thrift stores. This is a great way to give your tree a second chance and bring holiday cheer to a new family. Call ahead to confirm need prior to arriving.

Artificial trees and string lights are accepted for recycling at Complete Electronics Recycling (2935 W. Chestnut Expy.) for no charge.

The AAA Certified Computer Recycling Center (528 N. Prince Lane) accepts string lights year-round for no charge.

BASS PRO SHOPS:

Bass Pro Shops will collect trees Dec. 26-30 from noon - 6 p.m. on the parking lot just south of the Bass Pro Shops Outlet store, 2011 S. Campbell Avenue in Springfield. Trees cannot be dropped off at any other times or at any other Bass Pro Shops properties . In addition, tree stands and decorations must be removed before trees will be accepted.

The Ozarks Trail Council Boy Scouts Wa-Sha-She Lodge Order of the Arrow will manage the collection area by unloading trees and loading trailers. Donations are appreciated, with a minimum of $2 per tree suggested. All proceeds go to Scout projects.

CITY OF BRANSON:

The City of Branson would like to remind residents and guests of its 24/7 recycle services and encourages everyone to recycle the cardboard boxes, plastic bottles and cans that tend to pile up during the holidays.

There are two locations in the City to drop off recycling. The City of Branson’s full service recycle center is located at 550 Compton Drive, across from the Branson Community Center. Items can be dropped off anytime using the 24/7 recycle trailer. Staff can assist you from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. An additional 24/7 recycle trailer is available in the Branson United Methodist Church parking lot, located at 1208 W 76 Country Blvd, next to the Veterans Museum.

Accepted: All cans, plastic bottles and jugs, glass food and beverage containers, cardboard, catalogues, greeting cards, envelopes, and clean paper.

Not Accepted: Styrofoam, plastic bags, plastic wrap/film, small pieces of plastic like straws, candy wrappers and cutlery.

Live Christmas Tree Recycling in the Branson Area:

• Hansen’s Tree Service in Reeds Spring (Free)

• Sunny Hills Garden Center in Kirbyville ($2 per tree)

• Drury-Mincy Campground on Hwy J (Free)

• Springfield (Only) Bass Pro (Donations accepted for Boy Scouts)

For questions about recycling in the City of Branson, call 417-337-8559 or visit our website at http://bransonmo.gov/347/Recycling.