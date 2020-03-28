CMH employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Citizens Memorial Hospital employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital.

The employee works in Bolivar, but lives in Cedar County, according to Citizens Memorial.

The hospital has withheld any individually identifiable details to protect the privacy of the employee and their family.

CMH says the employee does not have direct contact with patients or residents, has been recovering at home and is in self-quarantine with their family.

Co-workers with close contact to this individual have not shown symptoms of coronavirus, but are in self-quarantine following recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

The employee sought care at Stockton Family Medical Center on March 19. The employee called ahead and the clinic took precautions to ensure that clinic staff and other patients were not exposed.

CMH is working with the Cedar County Health Department and Polk County Health Department to assure the employee and co-workers in close contact are following CDC guidelines.

"We immediately implemented the procedures outlined in our emergency preparedness plan," says Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation. "Although this news may cause concern in the Bolivar and Stockton communities, please know we are prepared and will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to protect the health of our employees and residents in the communities we serve."

CMH employees and medical staff are taking the necessary precautions to protect our employees, patients, residents and community members. We will continue to screen and test for coronavirus symptoms.

For more information, click here.