CONFUSION AT THE POLLS: Voters show to polling places with no election

It's election day for some in the Ozarks. Is it you?

Glendale Christian Church is one polling place on the edge of Springfield's city limits. Half of the precincts' voters live in city limits, half in Greene County. Election volunteers say they turned away two-thirds of voters who showed up to the polls. City of Springfield voters have two questions on the ballot, but there is no election for voters who live in the county.

It's a similar situation in Christian County where nothing is on the ballot county-wide. Some in Christian County showed up anyway at regular polling places confused.

"Didn't bother me a bit," said Lenny Nelson. " I'm just glad I came to do my civic duty."

So again, if you live in city limits in Springfield, you do have a ballot with two questions. The only other issue in Greene County is for the Walnut Grove School District. In Christian County, there is no election.

Click HERE to see what's on your county's ballot.

