CONSIDERED DANGEROUS: Lawrence County, Mo. Sheriff's Office searches for man wanted in abduction, pursuit

The Lawrence County, Mo. sheriff warns a man considered dangerous is on the run.

Police are searching for Christopher Ford. He's wanted for an abdution Friday morning in Marshfield. Police there say Ford pepper-sprayed and locked his victim in a car. The woman later escaped.

Police in Sarcoxie located Ford Sunday. He took off, leading law enforcement on a chase through Lawrence County. The pursuit reached speeds of 90-to-t00 miles-per-hour on the interstate. It then spilled into the neighborhoods of Mount Vernon. Officers used stop sticks to slow Ford down, and he eventually crashed into a field along Business 44, or Mount Vernon Boulevard, on the west side of town. Search teams stayed in the area until 9 p.m., using a canine and thermal imaging equipment.

Surveillance later captured Ford at the Dollar General in Mount Vernon.

"We had received word that there was at least one warrant for a kidnapping," said Sheriff Brad Delay. "I believe it happened in Webster County, so it was a pretty serious crime. We don't have any information on him here in Lawrence County. It's not someone we have dealt with in the past, so we were not familiar with him. But again, obviously, he led a chase that puts other people in danger throughout that chase, and we wanted to get ahold of him before anything else could happen."

Marshfield Police Chief Doug Fannen Marshfield says the victim in this case is in serious danger. He's very frustrated because his department has arrested Christopher Ford time and time again, only for him to get out of jail. He's also concerned Ford could kill someone in a chase. The Lawrence County Sheriff says Ford was last seen wearing a bright orange sweatshirt that he bought at the Dollar General.

If you see him, call 911.

