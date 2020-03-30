CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS: Missouri reports another big increase in cases

Missouri health leaders report cases of COVID-19 jumped to more than 1,000 Monday afternoon.

The state reports 1,031 cases statewide. The cases jumped by 128 from Sunday to Monday. The state of Missouri also reported its thirteenth death.

In the Ozarks, Greene County cases increased by only two from Sunday's counting. Cedar County reported five confirmed COVID-19 cases, the first of any cases in the county since the crisis began. Morgan County at the Lake of the Ozarks reported its first case Monday.