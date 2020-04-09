COVID-19 cases top 3,500 in Missouri, 77 deaths reported

More than 3,500 positive cases of COVID-19 and 77 deaths have been reported in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

As of Thursday, the state has reported 77 people who tested positive from COVID-19 in Missouri have died, a jump from 58 reported on Wednesday.

The state reported more than 200 new cases as of Thursday, a jump from 3,327 to 3,539.

Nearly 38,000 people have been tested, according to DHSS. For the latest numbers in Missouri and the Ozarks, click here.