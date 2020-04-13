COVID-19 letters for future researchers sent to history museum

We've teamed up with The History Museum on the Square to share some of your letters about COVID-19 life. The museum will put these letters in the archive for future researchers.

Here's a letter from 9-year-old James.

"Dear History Museum on the Square. I used to think I hated school. But, now that they've cancelled it for two months, I'm starting to realize how much I miss it. It would be better if I could actually do anything fun. But, it's all canclled because of the stupid virus. At least we get to sleep in. Love James," read Adams.

If you want to get involved just write a letter telling the Museum what your daily life is like right now.

Then, you can email the letter to info@historymuseumonthesquare.org or you can send it to them through Facebook Messenger.