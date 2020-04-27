COVID conspiracy theory falsely claims US woman is Patient Zero

(CNN) - A U.S. Army reservist and mother of two has had her life turned upside down by a conspiracy theorist who falsely claims she is coronavirus Patient Zero.

She's been falsely accused of starting the coronavirus. Her life has been turned upside down. (Source: CNN)

Chinese state-run media spread the conspiracy, leading to death threats against Maatje Benassi and her home address being posted online.

"It's like waking up from a bad dream going into a nightmare day after day," she said.

She and her husband Matt Benassi are in the center of an elaborate story promoted by George Webb. He’s a conspiracy theorist who has nearly 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

He falsely claims without any evidence that Maatje Benassi brought the virus to China during a cycling competition.

She competed in the Military World Games in Wuhan, China in October.

Six months later, comments under Webb’s YouTube videos about the Benassis have become the stuff of nightmares.

"Execute them by firing squad. We need to be killing these key people. These people will get a bullet to the skull," read Matt Benassi from the comments.

Webb has been featured in media controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, which has sought to deflect blame for the coronavirus.

"We've gone to law enforcement. Because they're not direct threats there's not a lot that they can actually do," Matt Benassi said. "For folks like us, it's just too expensive to litigate something like this."

When asked about specific evidence, Webb said he had "a lot of circumstantial evidence and then there's a source here that I cannot reveal."

"Well, I have someone saying that she works at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and she tested positive for the coronavirus," Webb said.

Maatje Benassi denies the allegation that she ever had the coronavirus.

A YouTube spokesperson said the company is committed to promoting accurate information about the coronavirus and taking down misinformation when it’s flagged by users.

YouTube took down some trending comments on Webb’s videos after CNN asked about them.

Matt Benassi said he was diagnosed a couple of years ago with a rare cancer. He said dealing with that has been easier than the situation with Webb's conspiracy theory.

"It's getting out of hand, and it needs to stop," Maatje Benassi said.

In the early weeks of the coronavirus, conspiracy theorists began claiming without evidence that it was a U.S. biological weapon.

Later, one member of the Chinese government publicly promoted the notion that the U.S. military brought the virus to China.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said it was "completely ridiculous and it's irresponsible" for someone speaking on behalf of the Chinese government to promote such a claim.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.