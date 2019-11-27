CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen these 2 men in Springfield?

Crime Stoppers is giving you a chance to double a cash reward. Police want your help finding 2 men on the run in Greene County.

Josh Pruett is accused of stealing cars this week. Springfield police say the crimes happened on Battlefield Road and Moulder Avenue near Highway 65.

KY3 first profiled Pruett as a Crime Stoppers fugitive in October as a suspect in car thefts. He's 6'2" and weighs about 200 pounds. Pruett is 39-years-old and has facial hair in his driver's license photo.

Police are also looking for 23-year-old Calvin Cain Lambers. He has a warrant for 2 counts of felony stealing. Lambers is 5'7" and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Detectives think he's involved in car thefts, stolen property and drug-related crimes in Springfield and Greene County.

If you've seen either fugitive, call Crime Stoppers at (417) 869-TIPS (8477). If your tip ends with a man's arrest, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000. Your identity is protected even when you claim the money. You can also leave a tip by clicking the link to the right of this story.

