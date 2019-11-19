CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to this man's arrest.

Bobby Jack Sprinkle III is charged with attempted burglary and stealing in Springfield in last year. Police say the 29-year-old is also suspected in car thefts and drug-related cases in Greene County.

Sprinkle is about 6'2" and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You don't have to give your name. You can also leave a tip by clicking the link to the right of this story.