CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County woman?

Springfield police want your help finding a 25-year-old woman. Breannea Dawn Endsley has an active, felony warrant for probation violation. She's charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.

Endsley is 5’02” tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Detectives say she could be in the Springfield area, but also has connections in Branson. Endsley also uses the last name Guthmiller.

If you've seen her, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). Police do not want you to confront Endsley. You can also give a tip by clicking the link to the right of this story.

If your tip leads to Breannea Dawn Endsley's arrest, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000. You have up to 90 days to claim the money and you don't have to give your name.