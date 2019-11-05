CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this accused car thief in Greene County?

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to Steven Maupin's arrest. He's charged with car theft in Greene County. Investigator say Maupin also uses the alias "Shelby."

Stephen Anthony Maupin is 30-years-old. He has tattoos on his neck.

Detectives think he's connected to several car thefts in Springfield and Greene County.

Maupin is about 6' tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he could be in and out of the Ozark area.

If you see this man, do not confront him. Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you don't have to give your name.