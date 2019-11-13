CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this accused car thief in Greene County?

Springfield police want your help finding Brandon Baker. He's accused of stealing cars and property in Greene County. Baker is also charged with drug crimes.

He's 5'10" and weighs about 130 pounds. Baker has brown hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck. Detectives think he's involved in car thefts and drug crimes in the Springfield area.

If you see Brandon Baker, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Baker's arrest.

All tipsters stay anonymous, even when claiming the reward money. You can also give a tip by clicking the link to the right of this story.