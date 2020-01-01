CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police find this accused thief

The first Greene county fugitive of the new year is accused of stealing cars, and motorcycles. Dylan Matthew Wooford is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing, causing risk.

The 27-year-old has several tattoos on his face. You can see the words CHECK and MATE above his eyebrows, and the chess king in the middle. He also has tattoos on his cheekbones. There's a trident with a crown on the right side of his face and a sword on the left.

Springfield police say Wooford uses several aliases including the names Johnathan Doty and Cameron Ivey.

Dylan Matthew Wooford is 5'7" and has brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators say he has connections in Springfield and Greene County.

If you see this man call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

There's a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can stay anonymous.

You can also give a tip by clicking the link to the right of this story.