CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police find two fugitives

Springfield police are looking for two fugitives. Both suspects are charged with stealing.

Detectives say Colby Faryl Mosher could also be connected to assaults, burglaries and car thefts in the Greene County area. He's 33-years-old, about 6'3" and has red hair and blue eyes. Mosher could be wearing glasses. Officers say he might be in Bolivar, in Polk County.

The second Crime Stoppers fugitive is Rachel Ann Wilder. The 33-year-old is charged with theft. Investigators say Wilder often comes to Springfield -- and Greene County. She's about 5'3" and has strawberry blonde hair, and blue eyes.

If you've seen either fugitive or have information on their locations, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.