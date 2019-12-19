CRIME STOPPERS: Help catch this Greene County woman charged with fraud and forgery

Crime Stoppers wants your help finding a Greene County fugitive. Rheaya Goodwin is charged with trafficking stolen identities, writing bad checks, forgery and fraud.

Detectives say the 32-year-old used stolen credit cards at several retail stores in the Springfield area, as well as online. Goodwin is 5'2" and has black hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses.

If you've seen her or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS(8477). You can also give a tip by clicking the link to the right of this story. If your tip leads to Goodwin's arrest, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters have 90 days to claim the money before it goes back into the Crime Stoppers reward fund.