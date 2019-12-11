CRIME STOPPERS: Help find this Greene County fugitive

Crime Stoppers wants your help finding Curtis Theodore Fay. He's charged with 4 counts of domestic assault in Greene County.

Springfield Police say the 39-year-old os also wanted for drug related crimes and trespassing. Curtis Fay is 5'10" and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see this man or know where he's hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 and your identity is protected even when you claim the reward money.

