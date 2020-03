Springfield's Crime Stoppers asks for your help to locate a man police connect to drug crimes in the area.

Artie Robert Neal, 37, also goes by the names "Bobby" and "Curly." He has a tattoo on the side of his neck with the name "Sierra."

Detectives say he could be in the Christian County area.

If you've seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at (417) 869-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers a reward of $1,000.