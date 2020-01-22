CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

This week's Crime Stoppers fugitive is charged with not paying child support. Anthony Lamar Smith is 36-years-old. Court records show he hasn't paid child support for more than a year. Smith is 5'10" and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (417) 869-TIPS (8477). You don't have to give your name. If your tip helps police arrest Smith, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can also give a tip by clicking the link to the right of this story.