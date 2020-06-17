CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for car theft suspect

Springfield police want your help finding a fugitive. Kevin Ray Liles is charged with car theft.

He's 41-years-old. Detectives say Liles is suspected in several vehicle thefts and domestic violence incidents in Greene County.

Kevin Liles is 5'9" and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He may have a beard and mustache.

Police warn, if you see Liles do not confront him. Call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you don't have to give your name.